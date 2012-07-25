* H1 EBITA 346 mln euro vs 336 mln euro in poll
* H1 revenue 1.74 bln euro vs 1.712 bln euro in poll
* Reiterates full-year guidance
By Sara Webb
AMSTERDAM, July 25 Dutch publisher Wolters
Kluwer NV said the strong performance in its North
American business drove better-than-expected first-half results,
putting it on track to meet its full-year targets.
The Dutch publisher of information for lawyers, tax
specialists, doctors and scientists, which competes with Reed
Elsevier and Thomson Reuters, has
benefited from a steady shift of its business from print to
higher-margin online versions.
"Improved momentum in North America and growth in our
online, software and services products globally have helped
deliver positive organic growth for the group in the first
half," Chief Executive Nancy McKinstry said in a statement.
"Our performance is on track, despite challenging
macro-economic conditions in Europe."
The group confirmed full-year guidance for an
ordinary earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) margin of between 21.5 and 22.5 percent, free cash flow
of 425 million euros ($513.6 million) or more, return on
invested capital of 8 percent or more, and low single-digit
growth in ordinary earnings per share.
First-half EBITA rose 7 percent to 346 million euros on
revenue of 1.74 billion, also up 7 percent from a year ago.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast
EBITA of 336 million euros on revenue of 1.71 billion.