By Roberta Cowan

AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer said demand for online publications and software, as well as growth in the United States and Asia, would drive a small rise in earnings this year, despite weakness in its main European market.

The group, whose specialist publications and software are used by doctors, lawyers, bankers and accountants, said on Wednesday it was on track to make 75 percent of revenue from online and software products by the end of 2012 and also announced plans to return 100 million euros to shareholders.

Wolters Kluwer, which competes with the likes of Reed Elsevier and Thomson Reuters , makes about 42 percent of its revenue in Europe and had already flagged slowing sales of new products in Europe in 2011.

On Wednesday, Chief Executive Nancy McKinstry told Reuters conditions in Europe hadn't deteriorated since the second half of 2011, but that they weren't getting any better and, relative to the United States, the pace of new sales was slower.

"While market conditions remain uncertain in 2012, the business model is fundamentally sound with strong global market positions, a resilient portfolio with a high proportion of recurring revenues (74 percent of the total), growing online and software revenues, and strong cash generation. These factors are expected to support improving results," the company said.

The publisher said print sales and other cyclical revenues such as advertising, training and consulting remained under pressure and that some European governments, under budgetary constraints, have held back in placing new orders.

"What does dampen our growth - we have a very strong footprint in Europe, we operate in 18 countries. Obviously those market conditions remain challenging but our approach to Europe is a long-term approach," McKinstry told Reuters.

Wolters Kluwer also announced a 100 million euro share buyback and lifted its dividend by 1.5 percent to 0.68 euro per share, citing strong cash flow of 443 million euros.

At 1035 GMT, Wolters Kluwer shares were up 0.7 percent at 14.125 euros, outperforming a 0.9 percent fall on the STOXX Europe 600 media index. The shares have lagged that index by 7 percent over the past year.

MODEST GROWTH

Wolters Kluwer aims to derive more than 75 percent of revenues from online or electronic products by the end of 2012, reducing its dependency on printed publications. That compares with 49 percent of revenue when the online transition was launched at the end of 2008.

McKinstry said 71 percent of total revenue came from online and software products in 2011.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA), excluding exceptional items, rose 2 percent to 728 million euros in 2011, just above analysts' expectations for 726 million. Stripping out the effect of exchange rate moves, underlying earnings were up 4 percent.

Analysts weren't surprised by the modest growth, though some, like Hans Slob from Rabobank, said the outlook to grow earnings per share in 2012 was more positive than he expected.

"We retain our conviction that the Wolters Kluwer portfolio is stronger than the market gives it credit for and that Wolters Kluwer will surprise on both the top-line and margins. Steady improvement through 2012 should drive a re-rating," said UBS analyst Polo Tang.

At the beginning of November, Wolters Kluwer announced the sale of its pharma promotional business Marketing & Publishing Services to Springer. The second phase of the divestment is progressing and on track, McKinstry said.

Wolters Kluwer reported an ordinary EBITA margin of 21.7 percent, and earnings per share of 1.47, in line with analyst expectations and said in 2012 it expects to grow earnings per share by a low single digit percentage, with an EBITA margin of 21.5 to 22.5 percent.

Earlier this month, Reed Elsevier and Thomson Reuters both said they expect to deliver revenue growth this year despite the uncertain outlook.

