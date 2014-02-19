AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer
on Wednesday reported full-year earnings at the lower
end of forecasts, citing a weak European market, and said it
sees low, single-digit growth in earnings per share in 2014
after further restructuring.
The firm, whose specialist publications and software are
used by doctors, bankers, accountants, and lawyers, said
ordinary earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA),
slipped 1 percent to 765 million euros ($1.05 billion) on
revenue of 3.565 billion euros, also down 1 percent.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected
ordinary EBITA of 776 million euros on revenue of 3.597 billion
euros.
Wolters Kluwer, which competes with Reuters' owner Thomson
Reuters and with Anglo-Dutch information group Reed
Elsevier , said it planned further
restructuring measures to cut costs and improve performance,
particularly in Europe.
