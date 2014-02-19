AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Says FY revenues up 2 pct in constant currencies and up 1 pct
organically
* FY revenue 3.565 billion euros (average forecast in Reuters
poll 3.597 billion euros)
* Says digital and services subscription revenues up 4 pct
organically (55% of total)
* Says FY ordinary EBITA 765 million euros; ordinary EBITA
margin 21.5 pct, within guidance range
* Ordinary free cash flow 503 million euros, up 3 pct in
constant currencies, better than expected
* Says net-debt-to-EBITDA improved to 2.2 at year-end (2012:
2.4), better than target
* Proposed 2013 dividend increase to 0.70 euros per share to be
paid in cash
* Plan further action in 2014 to increase focus on growth
businesses and drive efficiencies in Europe, North America
* Says in 2014 expect low single digit growth in diluted
ordinary EPS in constant currencies
* We plan to undertake additional restructuring to improve the
cost base, particularly in Europe
* Says actions are expected to reduce ordinary EBITA margin to
within a range of 20.5 pct to 21.5 pct in 2014
* Says 2014 total restructuring costs of approximately 25 mln
to 30 mln euros