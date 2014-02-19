AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Wolters Kluwer NV : * Says FY revenues up 2 pct in constant currencies and up 1 pct organically * FY revenue 3.565 billion euros (average forecast in Reuters poll 3.597 billion euros) * Says digital and services subscription revenues up 4 pct organically (55% of total) * Says FY ordinary EBITA 765 million euros; ordinary EBITA margin 21.5 pct, within guidance range * Ordinary free cash flow 503 million euros, up 3 pct in constant currencies, better than expected * Says net-debt-to-EBITDA improved to 2.2 at year-end (2012: 2.4), better than target * Proposed 2013 dividend increase to 0.70 euros per share to be paid in cash * Plan further action in 2014 to increase focus on growth businesses and drive efficiencies in Europe, North America * Says in 2014 expect low single digit growth in diluted ordinary EPS in constant currencies * We plan to undertake additional restructuring to improve the cost base, particularly in Europe * Says actions are expected to reduce ordinary EBITA margin to within a range of 20.5 pct to 21.5 pct in 2014 * Says 2014 total restructuring costs of approximately 25 mln to 30 mln euros