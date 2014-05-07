BRIEF-Time Inc's Viant to acquire Adelphic
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Wolters Kluwer 2014 first-quarter trading update
* Full-year 2014 guidance affirmed
* Net-debt-to-EBITDA 2.2 (March 31, 2014) in line with year-end 2013 and better than target of 2.5
* First-quarter revenues declined 1% overall due to strength of euro against U.S. Dollar and other currencies
* 2014 margin guidance includes expected restructuring costs of approximately EUR25-30 million (2013: eur10-15 million)
* First-quarter adjusted operating margin declined, as expected, due to planned restructuring costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
* Time Inc to acquire automated ad buying platform Adelphic Inc,terms weren't disclosed- WSJ Source http://on.wsj.com/2kkBcFo