Sept 27 Wolverine World Wide Inc on Thursday sold $375 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE AMT $375 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/09/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 485 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS