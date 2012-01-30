* Q4 EPS $0.47 vs $0.52 yr ago

* Q4 rev rises 5.6 pct to $406.5 mln

* Sees FY 2012 EPS $2.60-$2.70 vs est $2.72

* Sees FY 2012 rev $1.49-$1.53 bln vs est $1.52 bln

Jan 30 Shoemaker Wolverine World Wide Inc reported a lower quarterly profit as its gross margins fell, and forecast 2012 profit below analysts' expectations.

For the full year 2012, the company, which sells a range of casual, rugged outdoor and work footwear, expects to earn $2.60 to $2.70 a share, on revenue of $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.72 a share, on sales of $1.52 billion for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter profit fell to $23 . 0 million, or 47 cents a share, from $25.6 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 5.6 percent to $406.5 million.

Shares of the Rockford, Michigan-based company closed at $37.96 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.