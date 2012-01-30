* Q4 EPS $0.47 vs $0.52 yr ago
* Q4 rev rises 5.6 pct to $406.5 mln
* Sees FY 2012 EPS $2.60-$2.70 vs est $2.72
* Sees FY 2012 rev $1.49-$1.53 bln vs est $1.52 bln
Jan 30 Shoemaker Wolverine World Wide Inc
reported a lower quarterly profit as its gross margins
fell, and forecast 2012 profit below analysts' expectations.
For the full year 2012, the company, which sells a range of
casual, rugged outdoor and work footwear, expects to earn $2.60
to $2.70 a share, on revenue of $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.72 a
share, on sales of $1.52 billion for the full year, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter profit fell to $23 . 0
million, or 47 cents a share, from $25.6 million,
or 52 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 5.6 percent to $406.5
million.
Shares of the Rockford, Michigan-based company closed at
$37.96 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.