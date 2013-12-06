(Corrects female leadership roles in 11th paragraph to replace
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 6 At Pinterest, the online
bulletin board service that is valued near $3.8 billion, some 70
percent of the users are female. But the company's board of
directors is 100 percent male.
Male-heavy boards dominate in the start-up mecca of Silicon
Valley, which prides itself on progressive thinking and putting
talent first. A Reuters survey of the 10 top venture-backed
start-ups, as measured by venture funds raised, shows that six
do not have any women on the board, including Pinterest. And
none has more than one.
Reuters' research relied on publicly available data and
discussions with start-up executives and board members.
The gender imbalance has been the norm for years despite
some recent signs of change. Google, Facebook and Twitter all
went public without a woman on the board. They are more diverse
now.
Big, established companies, by contrast, frequently have two
or more female directors, based on the 10 largest U.S. tech
companies by market value. All of the top 20 have at least one.
(See Graphic)
The dismal record of start-ups when it comes to gender
diversity was highlighted last month when Twitter came under
fire for its all-male board on the eve of its public offering.
On Thursday, the company announced that it had added former
Pearson chief Marjorie Scardino to its board.
Entrepreneurs and executives contacted by Reuters did not
question the conclusion that there are few women directors at
start-ups, but they frequently described it as unintended, and
some such as Pinterest say their executive ranks are more
balanced.
Start-ups tend to blame the lack of women on their boards on
factors such as their youth, their small boards, their
single-minded focus on growth to the exclusion of other
priorities, and a scarcity of women steeped in technology. They
also blame venture capitalists, who are usually male, usually
hold the bulk of board seats - and don't want to see their
voting power diluted by adding noninvestor board members.
Critics counter that entrepreneurs who pride themselves on
creativity and innovation simply aren't trying hard enough when
it comes to gender diversity.
At Pinterest, the focus is on work, said Chief Executive Ben
Silbermann, whose board consists of himself and two male venture
capitalists. "It's pretty heads down," he said. If the company
expands the board and a qualified woman emerges as a candidate,
"we'd be open to it," he added.
"Diversity across all dimensions, including gender, is
important to our success," a Pinterest spokesman said. The
company's leadership is roughly 40 percent female, including its
heads of design, finance, sales and recruiting, he added.
Public companies think about board diversity all the time -
whether it's because they are constantly being scrutinized, or
because they face public investor pressure.
"The companies that want to do it will do it. Those who
don't will not," said Maria Klawe, president of Harvey Mudd
College, a computer scientist and a board member at software
giant Microsoft and chipmaker Broadcom. "This stuff doesn't
happen by chance."
The issue is not simply one of social equity. A study by the
Credit Suisse Research Institute, a bank-funded group, looked at
2,360 public companies and found that over six years, the share
price of large-capitalization companies with at least one woman
on the board outperformed companies with no women on their board
by 26 percent.
For small and mid-capitalization stocks, the outperformance
totaled 17 percent.
The study identified a handful of factors that could explain
the better performance, including a healthier mix of leadership
skills, better corporate governance, greater understanding of
consumer decision-making, and access to a wider pool of talent.
Even though it's now conventional wisdom in Silicon Valley
that a lack of women in leadership and technical roles is a big
problem, progress has been very slow, especially at the top.
"Meritocracy is the word you hear all the time here.
Everyone can get ahead," said Heidi Roizen, a venture capitalist
at Draper Fisher Jurvetson and a former software-company founder
and Apple executive. "I don't think it's as clean and pure as
people think."
Women board members set an important tone, said Roizen and
others, signaling to employees that talented women can succeed
in the organization.
THE BOYS CLUB
That matters especially at a time when skilled technology
workers are in high demand, but women are not pursuing tech
careers in anywhere near the numbers as men. While women receive
43 percent of U.S. bachelor's degrees in math and 40 percent in
physical sciences, they receive only around 30 percent of
doctorates in those areas, according to the National Science
Foundation. They receive around one-fifth of bachelor's and
doctorates in computer sciences.
Only 27 percent of entrepreneurs are women, says Ross
Levine, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley,
who is researching the gender gap in entrepreneurship. Only 20
percent of startups across industries have one or more female
senior-level executives, according to a study of startups by Dow
Jones VentureSource.
And about 89 percent of all venture capitalists are male,
according to the National Venture Capital Association, directly
affecting the lack of women on start-up boards.
"If my investors don't have more women working for them
there's not much I can do to get more women on the board," said
Dave Goldberg, the chief executive of SurveyMonkey, also one of
the 10 startups surveyed by Reuters. Goldberg is married to
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, one of the most successful
female executives in Silicon Valley.
One of Goldberg's two independent board members, former
VeriSign chief financial officer Dana Evan, is female.
Roizen and other female venture investors say their industry
is beginning to change. More women are starting companies, they
say, and as some of those companies achieve success that will
bolster the number of female VCs, since many VCs cut their teeth
as company founders.
"It's been in the last two, three, four years," says
Theresia Gouw, a VC at Accel Partners, pointing to examples such
as her portfolio company Birchbox, a beauty-products
subscription business launched by two women in 2010.
Indeed, a handful of women have achieved celebrity status in
the start-up world, including Sandberg, Google's head of ads and
commerce Susan Wojcicki and Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer.
High-profile female venture capitalists include Mary Meeker
of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, who is on the board of
payments-service Square and funding service Lending Club, and
Aileen Lee of Cowboy Ventures, who has backed companies such as
Dollar Shave Club and Philz Coffee.
If a company doesn't land a female VC on its board in its
early years, when most start-up boards consists of the founder
and a few key investors, it acquires a built-in chance later:
when it weighs going public. Both New York Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq board rules, such as building audit committees, generally
require bolstering board seats.
Still, many start-ups duck and weave rather than bringing a
woman onto the board. Facebook dallied until after its 2011 IPO
before appointing Sandberg to the board. Google added two women
to its board a year after its 2004 IPO. Now three of Google's 10
directors are women.
Some female directors of startups say they are sometimes
reluctant to overtly suggest the topic of adding more women for
an open board seat. That is because they know it might raise the
hackles of existing board members who want to make sure the best
person gets the seat, not somebody who was less qualified but
female.
"People don't want to just stuff women on these boards,"
said Ann Winblad, a venture capitalist at Hummer Winblad, who
says she tends to suggest women candidates without highlighting
their gender as an asset.
Many people, both male and female, assume the woman is the
weaker candidate, said Meiko Takayama, founder and chief
executive of advocacy organization Advancing Women Executives.
"It's based on unconscious bias," Takayama said. "It's not
malicious."
Roizen herself was the subject of a Columbia Business
School study that asked students to evaluate her accomplishments
- but with half the students seeing her name as "Howard," not
"Heidi." The students seeing her true name thought she seemed
selfish, not the type of person they wanted to hire or work for.
The students who saw the name "Howard" thought he seemed
likeable.
'COP OUT'
Many young companies acknowledge the issue, often saying
they go out of their way to try to hire from a relatively small
pool of technical women. But critics roll their eyes when that
qualification comes up.
"I personally think that's a bit of a cop out," said Carol
Bartz, the former chief executive of Yahoo and a Cisco
board member. "There are all kinds of expertise that you need on
a board. And if the entire board is technical then it is not
diverse enough."
"They're more comfortable with their VC boys' network and
really don't want to rock the boat," she added.
Bartz said that sometimes the companies can make the
specifications - or 'spec' as it is known in the recruiting
industry - for the recruitment of board members so narrow that
it automatically eliminates women from the candidate pool.
That spec always sounds the same, said Martha Josephson,
Silicon Valley-based partner with recruiting firm Egon Zehnder:
someone from the C-suite who has experience running big parts of
a company's operations.
Even if existing board members are actively looking for a
woman to bolster their ranks, unacknowledged biases can come
into play, said investor and former analyst Esther Dyson, whose
board seats include genealogy company 23andMe, local-organizing
network Meetup, and advertising company WPP Group.
"A just-okay guy seems suitable," she said. "But a just-okay
woman doesn't quite match the awesome-woman image they have in
their heads."
Dyson forms part of a small group of sought-after female
board members for start-ups that also includes Evan, the
SurveyMonkey board member, and former Macromedia CFO Betsey
Nelson, whose board seats include LivingSocial.
"Can you show us a pool that has more than the same names
that circulate?" Nelson said she often finds herself asking when
the subject arises of ensuring that women win consideration for
an open seat. Evan says she is approached at least 3-4 times a
quarter to join a board.
