LONDON, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - After
starting work in a hotel kitchen, Zhai Meiqin began selling
furniture and built a billion-dollar conglomerate but she took
great pride on Thursday for being recognised for driving a new
phenomenon in China - philanthropy.
Zhai, one of China's richest women and president of the
privately-owned HeungKong Group Ltd, said she never forgot her
humble upbringing in Guangzhou in southern China where her
father was an architect and her mother worked in a store.
This made her determined to help others and she started
donating to charity shortly after setting up the business with
her husband in 1990.
As their business grew, taking in real estate, financial
investment and healthcare, Zhai broke new ground in 2005 by
establishing China's first non-profit charity foundation.
Since then the HeungKong Charitable Foundation has helped an
estimated 2 million people, by funding 1,500 libraries,
providing loans for women to start businesses, and funding
orphans, single mothers, handicapped children and the elderly.
"I realised there were a lot of poor people in China and
this drove me to earn more money so I could help them," said
Zhai, 53, who was one of nine philanthropists named on Thursday
as winners of the 2017 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.
Zhai and her husband Liu Zhiqiang, whose HeungKong Group
with 20,000 staff has made them worth about $1.4 billion
according to Forbes magazine, are known for being leaders of the
culture of philanthropy in China.
Their foundation was listed as number 001 by the Ministry of
Civil Affairs. Zhai said at the end of 2015 there were 3,300
registered non-profit charity foundations in China.
"By setting up the foundation I wanted to encourage other
people, other entrepreneurs, to also donate to charity," she
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview from
Guangzhou translated by her daughter.
"Now I want to make sure that the next generation continues
this culture of philanthropy in China," she added, with two of
her four children taking an active role in her foundation.
The other philanthropists to win the Carnegie Medal - that
was established in 2001 and is awarded every two years - came
from across the globe.
The list included India's education-focused Azim Premji,
Canadian-born social enterprise pioneer Jeff Skoll and American-
Australian lawyer and former World Bank Group president James
Wolfensohn.
The winners were chosen by a committee made up of seven
people representing some of the 22 Carnegie institutions in the
United States and Europe.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith @BeeGoldsmith, Editing by
Astrid Zweynert @azweynert. Please credit the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers
humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights,
climate change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)