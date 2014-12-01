YANGON, Dec 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Aye Cho
Khine left her family in a farming town in central Myanmar for
work and better pay in the city of Yangon 16 years ago, she felt
lost and bewildered.
"I was only 19. Yangon was so big, there were so many people
and I only had two friends so I felt quite scared," said Aye Cho
Khine, her hair cropped short and teeth stained reddish-black
from chewing betel nut.
But she stuck it out, working her way up to become quality
control supervisor in a Korean-owned garment factory.
The 35-year-old is now an active member of Thone Pan Hla,
Myanmar's first female garment factory workers association,
sharing her experience with young newcomers from the
countryside.
Women account for an estimated 90 percent of the 180,000
workers in Myanmar's garment industry, which is expanding again
following the easing of international sanctions. Clothing
exports are expected to be worth $1.5 billion in 2014.
News of job prospects in the city is spreading, and
thousands of young women from villages and towns across Myanmar
are pouring into city factories for their first ever taste of
financial independence.
Yet for many of these young women, the transition from life
in the village - with parents' strict guidance and financial
support - to the city can be fraught with risks and challenges.
Young women can easily fall prey to unscrupulous landlords
and supervisors, said Helen Gunthorpe, founder of Business Kind,
a social enterprise that helped set up Thone Pan Hla in 2011.
The existence of a worker-run association like Thone Pan Hla
would have been unheard of during Myanmar's half a century of
military rule. Then, groups needed a connection with the army
to survive. In 2011, a new government began implementing a raft
of reforms, and was rewarded with the easing of sanctions.
Thone Pan Hla has no political affiliation and focuses on
the welfare of women garment workers. Its 'Sunday Cafe' and
temporary dormitory provide a space for women to make friends,
learn skills and share tips to help newly-arrived women ease
into their new lives.
A MEETING PLACE
Most garment workers earn about $80 to $120 a month and toil
12 hours a day, six days a week, in Hlaing Thar Yar, a factory
town outside the former capital Yangon.
The spacious Sunday Cafe - launched in August and open on
workers' one day off - offers snacks and tea, a small library
with books and magazines, a place to wash and iron clothes and a
flat-screen TV showing Hollywood movies and Korean soap operas.
Upstairs, the temporary dormitory for new migrants has space
for 18 women.
Gunthorpe said that her organisation received small grants
in 2011 and 2012 that allowed research into the lives of garment
workers, leading to the establishment of Thone Pan Hla.
"The need was easy to see because there was no organisation
for women garment workers here in Myanmar at the time," she told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Thone Pan Hla currently has around 2,000 members, who pay a
one-time membership fee of 300 kyats (about 30 cents). Aye Cho
Khine is one of a handful of members who turn up for regular
meetings at the Sunday Cafe.
"We're new so we're still trying to gain momentum," Aye Cho
Khine said. "Only time will tell how useful we can be but having
a space like this to meet and share will at least broaden the
horizon for the newcomers."
GROWING INDUSTRY
Myanmar once had a thriving garment industry, employing
close to 300,000 people before the United States imposed trade
sanctions in July 2003, said Khine Khine Nwe, joint secretary
general of the Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association.
"After the sanctions, it went as low as 60,000. Almost half
of the factories gradually closed down," she said.
Some argue the sanctions impoverished ordinary citizens,
while others say they forced the junta on a path to democracy.
With sanctions now suspended or lifted, the garment industry
is expected to continue growing. So will the need to support the
industry's workers.
"A lot of young women spend most of their days in factories,
and they don't have the opportunity to meet each other, share
ideas and make friends," said Win Yu Khine, 26, who earns $96 a
month, sitting with friends at the Sunday Cafe. "This is fun."
Khine Khine Nwe welcomes the idea of the Sunday Cafe but
said it should also be open to female employers like herself.
"It should be a space for every woman in the industry where
once you enter, nobody is an employer or nobody is an
employee... a platform to make us feel we're the same."
(Reporting by Thin Lei Win, editing by Alisa Tang.)