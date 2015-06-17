NEW DELHI, June 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Going out
for dinner and not sure which area would be safer at night for a
woman travelling on her own? Want to track your daughter to
ensure she gets back from college safely?
A map-based mobile safety app may be your answer. Safetipin,
designed by the charity Jagori uses crowd sourcing to rate the
safety of areas in Delhi based on factors including lighting,
population density, transport and gender diversity.
It also acts as a personal GPS tracker, allowing users to be
tracked or to trace a loved one.
Safetipin is one of thousands of projects being rolled out
in cities across the world as part of a United Nations
initiative to stem cases of rape, sexual harassment and
molestation in urban areas.
From New Delhi in India to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea
and Quito in Ecuador, a small but growing number of
municipalities, charities, companies and community groups are
joining U.N. Women's "Safe Cities Global Initiative".
"Unsafe public spaces limit women's and girl's life choices.
This daily reality limits their freedom to participate in
education, work, recreation, and in political life," said Laxmi
Puri, deputy executive director of U.N. Women.
"In many cities, adolescent girls are afraid to walk on
their own when they go to school on the streets in their own
neighbourhoods because they experience various forms of sexual
harassment, such as cat-calling, stalking, whistling, touching."
One in three women globally have experienced either physical
and/or sexual violence, according to U.N. Women.
While many countries have in recent years strengthened laws
and improved infrastructure to curb sex crimes, efforts have
lacked a coordinated, focused approach - and are rarely assessed
for their effectiveness, experts say.
RAPE CITY TO SAFE CITY?
A burgeoning metropolis of 25 million, Delhi and its
environs gained notoriety for sexual violence after a young
woman was gang-rapped on an unlicensed bus in December 2012.
The attack, and the victim's death from her injuries sparked
widespread protests and increasing awareness of the problem.
As a result more women are reporting abuses, say charities
and the police. There were 2,166 reported rapes in 2014 in the
city against 1,636 in 2013 - a rise of 32 percent - according to
police data.
"There are areas where I feel safe like around busy markets
where there are lots of restaurants, but there are many areas
where it's really scary," said Reshmi, 22, a student, outside
Green Park metro station in South Delhi.
New Delhi is now one of 25 cities including Port Moresby,
Quito, Kigali and Cairo to have joined the safe cities project.
Some of the initiatives so far include boosting street lighting,
installing toilets, setting up helplines and strengthening laws
on sexual harassment.
Each city first does a "scoping" survey on perceptions and
attitudes towards sexual violence which is used to develop
city-specific programmes that are evaluated every five years.
In Delhi, for example, the first study done in 2012 found
that 90 percent of women had experienced sexual violence in
public spaces and only 5 percent felt safe in the city.
Using these findings, authorities, charities and others can
work out specific initiatives to address women's safety.
As well as the introduction of mobile apps like Safetipin,
programmes that encourage men and boys to think about sexist
behaviour are also being carried out.
At the same time, the authorities are installing CCTV
cameras in buses and police stations. They have also ordered
taxi firms to have GPS systems in their cabs, and set up
fast-track courts for sexual violence, amongst other measures.
UPGRADED MARKETS, SAFETY AUDITS
Other cities are also taking up the challenge. For example,
in Cairo, the ministry of urban planning has adopted women's
safety audits to guide their development plans.
In Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby, authorities
have upgraded a market where more than 80 percent of the vendors
are women. They have build new infrastructure, including
bathrooms and showers, renovated market stalls, provided access
to potable water and established a vendors association.
Municipal officials however admit that ending sexual
violence is not just about creating infrastructure, but also
about sustained public campaigns that dispel sexism and
challenge gender stereotypes.
"In the city of Kigali, every new paved road is accompanied
by public lighting. This has contributed to a safer environment
in which women can work in the evening and night hours," said
Hope Tumukunde, vice mayor of Rwanda's capital, at conference on
safe cities in Delhi last week.
"But we are also using artists to deliver strong messages
against sexual harassment through a popular singing competition.
Such strong messages can go a long way towards changing sexist
attitudes and it will ensure more prevention than retribution."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Katie Nguyen. )