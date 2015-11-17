Afghan children play with a balloon outside their house in Kabul, Afghanistan November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Girls were banned from going to school during the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan from 1996-2001. Despite significant progress since then, many girls still miss out on education.

Here are some facts:

* An estimated 3.3 million girls are in school today in Afghanistan but 3.3 million children are still out of school, the majority of them girls.

* Just over half of girls in urban areas attend school, but only 28 percent in rural areas.

* Afghanistan has the world's highest level of gender disparity in primary education, with 70 girls in school for every 100 boys. There are only 55 girls per 100 boys at secondary level and 33 at tertiary.

* In rural areas, only 4 percent of the poorest girls complete primary school.

* Cultural barriers, including a lack of female teachers and early marriages, are the main reasons girls do not attend school.

* Just under a third of Afghanistan's 187,000 teachers in 2013 were female. Around a fifth of districts had no female teachers at all.

* Around 40 percent of Afghan girls marry before they turn 18, and 15 percent before 15.

* The Taliban's ban on girls' education means many women now in their early 20s missed out on school. The poorest women aged 20-24 have spent, on average, barely a month of their life in school.

* Only 12 percent of adult women are literate. Rates are much lower in poor rural areas.

* In 2012, 553 schools (almost 10 percent) with 275,000 students were closed due to insecurity.

* Militants opposed to girls' education continue to target schoolgirls, carrying out mass poisoning and acid attacks.

* Around 60 percent of schools lack sanitation. Lack of sanitation means older girls often miss school during their periods or drop out altogether.

Sources: UNESCO, Afghan Ministry of Education, UNICEF

