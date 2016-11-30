LONDON, Nov 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The desperate
voice of a 22-year-old Eritrean mother kidnapped in the Sinai
desert will haunt Meron Estefanos forever.
"Both her parents had died fighting for Eritrea to gain its
independence. This mum and her infant were both tortured for two
years. She was mainly worried about what would happen to the
child if anything were to happen to her," said Meron, who runs a
radio hotline from her home in Sweden for Eritrean refugees.
"I was not able to save her and she died at the hands of her
captors. That is something I could not get over to this day."
Meron left Eritrea for Sweden at the age of 14, but she
stayed closely connected to her country of birth in the hope of
one day returning there and making a difference.
That dream became closer than ever when she moved back home
in 2002. But she was dismayed by what she found.
"You could see it in people's eyes that life was hard, but
they would not want to speak out for fear of getting in
trouble," Meron told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Eritreans, under the rule of former independence fighter
Isaias Afwerki, struggled to afford even basic necessities in
the country's collapsing economy.
His administration is accused by an inquiry commission
appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council of using enforced
conscription, enslavement, imprisonment, rape and torture to
instil fear.
In a bid to escape the climate of fear, thousands of
Eritreans each year put themselves at the mercy of people
smugglers to make the treacherous journey across the Sinai to
Israel and Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Last year alone, nearly
50,000 Eritreans applied for asylum in Europe.
Meron returned to Sweden determined to speak out - using a
radio phone-in show to reach Eritreans, especially those on the
move and at risk of kidnapping and drowning. She even helps to
raise funds of pay off smugglers' ransoms.
She is a presenter on Radio Erena - a Paris-based
Tigrinya-language station which broadcast globally and, most
importantly, into Eritrea via satellite and over the internet.
"There are days when I receive up to 50 phone calls a day
from inside the country with callers reporting a family member
missing," said Meron ahead of a discussion on the migration
crisis at Trust Women, an annual human trafficking and women's
rights conference organised by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
HOTLINE
It was through her show that Meron received a devastating
call in 2010. An Eritrean migrant - one of 425 Eritreans packed
into a listing boat on the Mediterranean Sea, called her using a
people smuggler's satellite phone, pleading for help.
Since then, Meron's phone number has became a hotline for
Eritrean migrants crossing the Mediterranean or victims of
kidnapping held for ransom in the Sinai Peninsula.
In 2013, Amnesty International said it was "greatly
concerned for the safety and security of refugees and
asylum-seekers held captive in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt."
Many of them are Eritreans, held for ransom by Bedouin
smugglers, and tortured and murdered if demands go unpaid.
Calls from the Sinai have been particularly harrowing, said
Meron, who heads the Eritrean Initiative on Refugee Rights - a
movement working with international refugee agencies and rights
groups to draw attention to the plight of Eritrean refugees.
She has heard victims screaming in the background while
someone was on the phone talking to her.
"The calls came in any time of the day or night and nothing
prepares you for it. You could hear genuine fear and
hopelessness in their voices," Meron said.
"Some were so exhausted from the torture that they said
death could not come soon enough," she said.
At times, Meron was able to negotiate the release of the
captives by raising the funds to pay off ransoms. Those who
could not pay were murdered by the smugglers.
Meron featured in an award-winning documentary film, "The
Sound of Torture" in 2013 which highlights her work in helping
refugees kidnapped to the Sinai Desert en route to Israel.
She campaigns for a change of government in her home country
in the hope it can stem the flow of refugees out of Eritrea.
"Right now, dictatorship is the root cause of thousands
fleeing the country. I believe that an end to dictatorship
should also mean an end to these horrible stories and people can
go back home," Meron said.
(Editing by Ros Russell. Please credit the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers
humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights
and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)