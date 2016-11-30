LONDON, Nov 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British budget
fashion chain Primark said on Wednesday it was constantly on the
watch for any slavery in its supply chain while dismissing the
idea that low cost meant exploitation.
Paul Lister, head of Primark's ethical trading team, said
the retailer known for cheap, high turnover fashion kept its
costs down by not spending on advertising and buying in bulk to
achieve economies of scale.
After years of facing accusations of using "sweatshops"
employing "slave labour" to produce T-shirts for just three
pounds ($4), Primark has this year started to talk publicly
about what it is doing to ensure its supply chain is ethical.
Lister said Primark's business model was designed to produce
low cost goods but he acknowledged the garment supply chain was
complicated and the retailer was always looking to spot any
issues.
"It is about constantly being vigilant, constantly being out
there and knowing what to look for and being forensic," Lister
told Trust Women, an annual human trafficking and women's rights
conference organised by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The United Nations' International Labour Organization
estimates there are 21 million victims of forced labour
globally, with 56 percent in the Asia-Pacific region that is
home to many clothes factories used by international brands.
Lister said by starting with its stores and going backwards
in the production chain, it was easy for Primark to be confident
of what was going on in the 1,700 supplier factories it uses
globally to stock its 290 stores in Britain, Europe and the
United States.
COMPLICATED CHAIN
But he said it started to get trickier to monitor ethical
practices moving down the chain to Tier 2 factories producing
such items as buttons, zips and fasteners and to Tier 3
factories such as dye houses.
"The further down the supply chain you go the more
complicated it gets," said Lister, who joined Primark's parent
company Associated British Foods in 2001.
He said Primark conducted independent, unannounced audits on
all factories every year - and had doubled checks on the 100 or
so factories it uses in Turkey this year, aware of the possible
exploitation of Syrian migrants in the workforce there.
Primark had also set up a whistleblower hotline for workers
and held workers' discussion groups on topics like health that
also led to staff talking frankly about working conditions.
"We look to find and we will find and when we find we know
what to do because we are not scared," said Lister, adding that
it was important for retailers and NGOs to work together to
combat slavery and work exploitation.
"Turkey is a particular focus and we have changed the way we
operate to deal with the devastating circumstances there."
Lister said it was hard to know where cotton came from so
Primark started projects in the cotton fields of Gujarat in
western India in 2013 in an sustainable farming initiative known
as Cotton Connect that recruits female smallholder farmers.
"We have now expanded to 10,000 farmers in India producing
cotton," said Lister.
Lister stressed it was important to see the benefits of
employment in the developing world, with the factories used by
Primark employing about 750,000 people which impacted 2.4
million people, factoring in families of workers.
Quizzed about how Primark could sell men's jackets for 18
pounds without slavery in its supply chain, Lister said the key
was the retailer's business model.
"We don't have fancy branding, we don't have fancy
advertising, all of which adds to the price of the clothes that
you buy," he said.
($1 = 0.8027 pounds)
