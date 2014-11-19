LONDON, Nov 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Businesses
must be held accountable for slavery in their supply chains and
use their $80 trillion purchasing power to root it out for good,
the head of a new fund to end global slavery said on Wednesday.
Slavery traps an estimated 35.8 million people worldwide in
servitude in factories, mines, farms and elsewhere, and
generates $150 billion a year in profits, according to the
International Labour Organisation.
Jean Baderschneider, who will launch the Global Fund to End
Slavery next year, said that members of the OECD (Organisation
for Economic Cooperation and Development), by contrast spend
just $125 million a year between them on overseas assistance for
fighting slavery.
"That is absolutely not a fair fight," she told the Trust
Women conference in London, organised by the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
"It's the reason why businesses have to engage because
businesses have a purchasing power of $80 trillion. They buy
things, services, raw materials. It is that purchasing power
that has to be mobilised to get a step-change in the fight."
Delegates heard that almost everyone inadvertently supports
slavery and forced labour through the clothes, food and
technology they buy.
Holding up her lipstick, Martina Vandenburg, founder of the
Human Trafficking Pro Bono Legal Center, said anyone with a
lipstick in their bag may have supported child labour in Indian
mines producing mica, a glittery substance used in cosmetics.
Baderschneider, former vice-president for global procurement
at oil giant ExxonMobil, said businesses were too often "let off
the hook" and that every single company must commit itself to
cleaning up and certifying its supply chains.
Companies must monitor suppliers and do risk assessments,
she said.
She invited businesses to help test a toolkit which is being
developed to help them map where there may be a high risk of
slavery in their often extensive and complex global supply
networks.
Baderschneider said that both companies and governments must
bear responsibility for tackling the supply side of the slavery
business. "That means you train, you educate, you invest in
local communities so families can earn a living and do not have
to sell themselves and their children into the slave trade."
FASHION ADDICTION
Livia Firth, a champion of sustainable fashion, said slavery
would not stop until consumers ended their addiction to fast
fashion.
She described her horror on visiting a factory in Bangladesh
in 2009 which was producing garments for a well-known brand.
Women had to produce 100 pieces an hour, there was an armed
guard on the door to prevent anyone leaving, bars on the windows
and the workers were allowed only two toilet breaks a day.
"Basically these women were enslaved, entrapped in this
building. I was completely shocked. It was the first time that I
realised that we, as western shoppers, are responsible for the
lives of women on the other side of the world."
Firth, founder of Eco-Age consultancy, linked last year's
Rana Plaza garment factory collapse in Bangladesh which killed
over 1,130 people to the desire for ever cheaper, faster
fashion.
"We can't have trade at the expense of human rights and
human tragedy," said Firth, whose husband is British actor Colin
Firth. "Unless fast fashion addresses the issue of its core
business model we will never get rid of slavery."
She gave the example of the global high street brand Zara.
"They produce 10,000 looks a year. Who needs 10,000 looks?"
Bennett Freeman of U.S.-based asset management firm Calvert
Investments said the Rana Plaza tragedy had shown that trade
unions were more important than ever.
Speakers stressed the need for governments to push for
tougher regulation and legislation on trafficking and forced
labour.
Today, there are more slaves in the world than ever before,
but there have been only 1,199 prosecutions worldwide for forced
labour, the conference heard.
(Reporting by Emma Batha, Editing by Tim Pearce)