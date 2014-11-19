LONDON, Nov 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Trafficking
victims in India need more legal support to pursue cases against
their perpetrators, while the country's police must understand
that bonded and forced labour are also crimes, according to a
report published on Wednesday.
The report by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and Freedom
Fund said although illegal, trafficking is widespread across
India while perpetrators go unpunished and many victims are
unable to obtain justice and compensation.
India is home to more than 14 million victims of human
trafficking, according to the 2014 Global Slavery Index, which
found India had the greatest number of slaves of 167 countries.
Nick Grono, CEO of Freedom Fund, the world's first private
donor fund dedicated to ending modern slavery, said human
trafficking was a massively profitable business that needed to
be "dealt with as a criminal enterprise".
Modern slavery is worth more than $150 billion a year in
profits for human traffickers worldwide, according to the
International Labour Organization.
"It means using the law effectively to challenge the
economic model that supports slavery," Grono told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation at the TrustWomen conference.
"If you can find effective approaches which make a
difference in India, then you can also make a huge impact on the
overall scale of the problem globally."
The report found that while hundreds of NGOs across India
work on combating trafficking, only a few are able to pursue
legal cases through to trial on behalf of victims.
This was due to funding restrictions, as money tends to be
directed to non-legal victim assistance instead of legal work,
longevity of cases, which can last for years, and the challenges
of operating in an overstretched criminal justice system.
WHAT CONSTITUTES TRAFFICKING?
New anti-trafficking laws in India, ratified in May 2011,
expanded the definition of trafficking and increased penalties,
but confusion as to their interpretation and scope persists, the
report said.
Several NGOs have said that while the new laws are being
used for "traditional" trafficking offences, it is difficult to
get police to register bonded labour cases or cases that do not
involve movement of the victim.
"Historically, the Indian authorities have thought of
trafficking only as sex trafficking, so it's important to
broaden the definition to include forced labour, bonded labour,
and children being forced to work in mines," Grono said.
The report also said that victims who press charges against
perpetrators face harassment, violence and social stigma from
their communities.
Citing the example of a 15-year-old Indian girl who was
kidnapped, raped, and sold to a brothel, before escaping and
filing a complaint with the help of an NGO, Grono said victims
and officials "must realise the law is a powerful tool".
"If you enforce and reinforce the law, and have cases that
succeed and set precedents, then you can change the mindset
across the country," Grono said.
Among its recommendations, the report called for direct
funding for NGOs to engage lawyers and pay for witness
protection, expanded pro bono networks, and increased
collaboration between anti-trafficking organisations.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, editing by Alisa Tang.)