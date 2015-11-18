LONDON, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Truck driver
Kevin Kimmel just finished making his overnight deliveries when
he noticed something odd at the Virginia truckstop where he
stopped to sleep.
A man knocked on the door of a battered recreational
vehicle, went inside and the whole vehicle started rocking.
A few minutes later, what seemed to be the face of a
distraught girl appeared at the vehicle's window but was quickly
jerked away, leaving him weighing what to do.
"The movement and that girl's face, I thought 'I don't think
it's a family vacation'," said the Florida-based trucker.
His call to the local sheriff last January proved his
suspicions true. Inside the RV was a young woman held captive
for 18 days by a couple making her perform sex acts for money.
Kimmel's story testifies to the power and reach of Truckers
Against Trafficking, a nationwide U.S. organization that has
trained some 170,000 drivers and truck stop workers to look out
for possible instances of sex trafficking.
"When you think about all of the strategic places that these
guys are in, it's not just truck stops, it's rest areas, it's
hotels and motels, it's gas stations, it's busy city streets,
loading docks," said Kendis Paris, executive director and
co-founder of the group known as TAT.
"They're trained to be vigilant and observant in the course
of their everyday jobs. When you factor all that in, it really
is a smart audience to educate and work with."
TAT training highlights how to recognize potential red
flags, whether it's an unaccompanied minor looking fearful or
certain buzzwords on Citizens Band radio chatter, and how to
contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center.
"LOTS OF EYES"
Truckers have made hundreds of calls to the Resource Center,
according to Polaris, which operates the center, leading to
more than 350 likely cases and identifying about 650 victims.
Paris, a speaker on Wednesday at the Trust Women conference
on women's rights and trafficking run by the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in London, set up the non-profit group in 2011.
It grew from a bid by her family's ministry to find a way to
fight human exploitation and the focus on trucking was her
mother's idea, Paris said. Her family had no link to trucking.
The Colorado-based group reaches drivers through national
and state trucking associations, driving schools, industry shows
and large companies that wield their own private fleets.
Next year Ohio is poised to become the first U.S. state to
mandate that drivers getting commercial driving licenses undergo
TAT training to spot potential trafficking victims, she said.
"When you realize that the average age is 13, that kind of
sickens you," said Captain Mike Crispen of the Ohio State
Highway Patrol who is helping implement the training.
"And that's an average. It's not the bottom number. When
people start finding out about that, they get more involved."
Globally, an estimated 21 million people are victims of
human trafficking, according to the United Nation's
International Labour Organization. Some 1.5 million victims are
in North America, according to the Trafficking Resource Center.
The case uncovered by Kimmel led to the prosecution of a
Aldair Hodza, 36, and Laura Sorensen, 31, who, according to
court documents, tortured their victim by burning her, hammering
nails into her feet and pouring bleach into her wounds.
The pair pleaded guilty to federal sex trafficking charges
and were each sentenced in August to at least 40 years in prison
by a judge who noted the case's "rare level of depravity."
Kimmel, 58, admits the case of the woman he rescued hit him
hard and he now helps spread the word about TAT whenever he can.
"It's all about educating people and especially people in
that industry, being that there's a little more than 3 million
of us on the road every day," he said. "It's a great opportunity
with a lot of eyes."
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit
www.trust.org)