By Maria Caspani
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The huge
negative impact of violence against women and girls on the
global economy gives international financial institutions a
unique role to play in ending it, a new guide on the issue said.
The cost of violence against women amounts to at least 5
percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP), according to
a recent study by the Copenhagen Consensus Center.
"Development organisations, financial institutions and
increasingly the private sector are recognising these costs...,"
said Caren Grown, senior director for gender at the World Bank
Group.
"We have the global reach, we have the tools in terms of
financing, partnerships to make greater change that could be
transformational," she said at a conference earlier this week.
The resource guide, produced jointly by the World Bank, the
Inter-American Development Bank and the Global Women's Institute
at George Washington University, provides guidance to
development professionals on including efforts to prevent and
respond to violence against women and girls in all of their
projects.
This type of violence directly affects the prosperity of all
and impedes efforts to curb extreme poverty, Grown said,
indicating another reason for international financial
institutions to become involved.
One aspect of the economic impact of violence against women
is the greater cost it imposes on healthcare systems.
Research shows that, for example, in the United States
healthcare costs among women experiencing physical abuse are
estimated to be 42 percent higher than among non-abused women.
More investment and research need to go into existing
approaches to curb the violence against women "epidemic", said
Mary Ellsberg, founding director of the Global Women's Institute
at George Washington University.
So it is important to bring gender-based violence programmes
and prevention efforts to institutions that don't deal with it
on a regular basis, experts said.
LACK OF EVIDENCE
Evidence-based knowledge on what works and what doesn't in
tackling violence against women and girls remains insufficient
and skewed, experts said.
A World Bank study, which analysed and reviewed evidence on
the effects of interventions to prevent violence against women
and girls, found that over 70 percent of the so-called "impact
evaluations" were conducted in just seven high-income countries
accounting for only six percent of the world population.
Given the high economic costs of violence against women, the
scarce and patchy evidence poses a significant challenge to
developing economies in particular.
Integrating projects that address violence against women
into larger development programmes is essential not only to
collect more evidence but to make programmes more effective,
experts said.
"Single-focused interventions are not going to be
successful," said Heidi Lehman, director of women's protection
and empowerment for the International Rescue Committee(IRC).
Lehman stressed the importance of assessing risks, whether
due to conflict or cultural norms, when addressing violence
against women and girls in varied geographic, cultural and
political contexts.
"We are challenging the global system of patriarchy, and
with it come risks," she said.
