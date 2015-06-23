BANGKOK, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Often
excluded from decision-making, poor and lower-caste women can
contribute to the development of their communities through
volunteer work, experts said, calling for more opportunities for
marginalised women in governance and local groups.
In many developing countries, only more privileged women are
able to influence decisions made in local government or
community groups that affect the lives of women across social
classes, said Rosemary Kalapurakal of United Nations Volunteers.
"Even in volunteering, the access for women from
marginalised communities is less than for women from more
privileged communities," Kalapurakal, UNV's deputy executive
coordinator, said by telephone from New Delhi.
"We would like it to be a level playing field, for all
women, regardless of what background they come from."
In an analysis released this month of volunteers'
contribution to better governance, the U.N. said that more than
1 billion people around the world volunteer to different causes
- from helping during West Africa's Ebola outbreak to
scrutinising city contracts for corruption in Brazil.
But the report noted that many governments are failing to
harness the potential of volunteers in their development plans
and said volunteering also helps marginalised groups such as
women and minorities have their voices heard.
The U.N. report included several examples of women
volunteers making an impact through informal groups and local
authorities on issues ranging from peace-building in Liberia, to
violence against women in Bangladesh and caste-based
discrimination in India.
In northern India's Uttarakhand state, for instance, village
groups that included a woman volunteer from every family
initially focused on pre-school education and then widened their
agenda to address issues such as equal distribution of water.
Many women from these village groups later became elected
representatives in their communities.
In Nepal, even though the constitution requires a third of
seats on local governance boards are held by women, their
representation is "extremely low", the report said.
Women were provided with training to help them raise their
concerns. In one village committee, women asked for part of the
budget to be used for stretchers for women in labour.
"Women's engagement through volunteering has empowered them
as individuals and as a group to address issues of importance to
them and to the community," Kalapurakal said.
(Reporting by Alisa Tang, Editing by Ros Russell.; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)