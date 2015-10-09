LONDON, Oct 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Saliha Ben
Ali's teenage son was killed after leaving Belgium to fight for
Islamic State in Syria, she wanted to do what she could to stop
other mothers from going through similar heartbreak.
"My message is try to find some help, please speak about
this, don't be alone," she said at a discussion on Friday about
the role women can play in fighting the militant group's violent
ideology.
Almost 30,000 foreigners have joined Islamic State and other
militant groups to fight in Iraq and Syria, according to a study
published by the United States Congress last month, thousands of
them from western countries.
The organisation Ben Ali founded, Society Against Violent
Extremism (SAVE) Belgium, works with families to try to protect
young people from extremist recruiters, and helps families whose
children have already left for the Middle East.
Social media is a vital tool for extremist recruiters as it
enables them to circumvent parents and more moderating religious
influences to speak to vulnerable young people directly.
"My son was radicalised in three months only, and when I
understood what happened, it was too late," Ben Ali said at the
Women in the World summit in London.
Mothers can help by watching for signs of radicalisation,
and getting help when they have concerns, she said.
While all those who fight for Islamic State are men, many
women have also left western countries for Iraq and Syria and
are critical to the group's survival, said Sasha Havlicek,
director of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a London-based
thinktank.
"Islamic State's plan isn't just about foreign fighters,
it's about building a state," she told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in an interview.
The group controls swathes of territory in eastern Syria and
northern Iraq where it has declared an Islamic caliphate.
Though extremist groups have recruited women throughout
history, the way in which Islamic State systematically targets
them is "unprecedented" according to Havlicek, citing her
research on the social media activity of women who have gone to
join the militant group.
While there has been a levelling off of new male fighters,
there has been an increase in women and families arriving, she
said, often marrying other foreign fighters.
"Women are not a sideshow, they (Islamic State) have had a
very explicit and concerted strategy to recruit women and
they've done incredibly well ... they have a marketing
department, and it's very high tech," said Havlicek.
Women who join Islamic State "are rejecting the model of
'Sex and the City' empowerment and saying it doesn't work for
them," she said.
Societies which value girls' education are less susceptible
to jihadist ideology, while Islamist militant groups seek to
rein in women's rights, said Sara Khan, co-director and founder
of Inspire, a British anti-extremism charity.
"Whenever we see religious extremists come to power, one of
the first things we see, guaranteed, is the curtailing of
women's rights ... Why is it the Taliban tried to assassinate
Malala? Why is it that Boko Haram closed down schools?"
It is vital to confront Islamic State's claim to religious
legitimacy by celebrating the history of Muslims who have
embraced women's rights, and highlighting the fact that the vast
majority of those actively opposing the group are Muslims, she
said.
