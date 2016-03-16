WASHINGTON, March 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One in
five people worldwide report having paid a bribe for land, with
rates even higher in sub-Saharan Africa where women say they are
forced to trade sex for property rights, according to research
by a top global anti-corruption watchdog.
With women increasingly involved in agriculture in Africa,
their livelihoods become more vulnerable to such sexual
extortion, according to a report by Transparency International
presented on Wednesday to the World Bank Conference on Land and
Poverty.
For such women, access to and control of land is critical to
their incomes, food supplies and social welfare, it said.
Globally, one in five people reported paying a bribe for
land services, the report found.
In sub-Saharan Africa, one in three people reported having
done so, with women in the region reporting sexual extortion as
the most pertinent land corruption issue, it said.
Sexual extortion in land transactions tends to harm women
who are young, single or widowed and cannot afford to pay cash
bribes, it said.
It occurs when women seek land titles or negotiate access to
property, it said.
Data from Ghana last year showed nearly 40 percent of women
compared with 23 percent of men said corruption hindered their
access to and control over land resources, it said.
"The ways in which women are more commonly exposed to
corruption is through bribery and harassment, including sexual
harassment," it said.
Women also tend to be taken advantage of due to a lack of
knowledge of their rights and to low levels of literacy, the
report noted.
Transparency International, based in Berlin, added that
there were major challenges in gathering evidence on sexual
extortion, due to cultural sensitivity and issues of
psychological coercion, consensual sexual relationships and
victim blaming.
Some countries reported that survey teams were stymied
because they needed permission from women's families or spouses
first, and husbands often accompanied their wives during their
interviews.
Sexual extortion could be prosecuted under anti-corruption
laws as well as laws against gender-based violence, sexual
harassment and discrimination, the report said.
However, anti-corruption laws very often lack specific
reference to sexual extortion, it said.
