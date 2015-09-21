(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Lena Masri
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Since high school, Gaby
Lorenzo has dreamt of a home that she can call her own - of a
place she can decorate just the way she wants and where she has
a sense of control.
"There's a huge sense of independence in owning my home and
being comfortable in my own living environment where I make my
own rules and my own decisions," said Lorenzo, 24, who works at
a communications agency in San Francisco and recently bought a
condo in Concord, California.
Among the things she loves about living in her own home:
having the space to be able to do yoga in her living room
without distractions.
Many single women like Lorenzo are buying their own homes.
In fact, it is much more common for single women than single men
to purchase a home. According to the National Association of
Realtors' most recent data from 2014, 16 percent of home buyers
are single women, while 9 percent are single men.
"More women than men think buying a home is a good financial
investment," said Jessica Lautz, NAR's director of survey
research and communications. "Many of them are thinking of the
pure desire to own a home and to settle and make roots."
Here are three financial tips for prospective home buyers.
(Note: these apply to single men, too.)
KNOW WHAT YOU CAN AFFORD
A first-time single female buyer spends a median of
$135,000, according to the National Association of Realtors'
2014 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, which covers July 2013
to June 2014 home buyers. A single female repeat buyer spends
$170,400.
Affordability is a huge issue. That means not only affording
the mortgage but also the taxes, the maintenance, the insurance
and having money set aside for emergencies.
"Otherwise, you are house rich, cash poor," said Kathleen
Grace, certified financial planner and managing director at
financial services company United Capital.
The conventional wisdom for a down payment has not changed.
Expect to put down 20 percent for the mortgage. At the same
time, have an emergency fund to cover at least six months of
expenses, experts say.
Even if you are purchasing a new property, you will need a
reserve to cover repairs. Remember that you have to pay property
taxes, too. A good way to make sure that you can is to divide
the tax bill by 12 and set the money aside each month.
A spreadsheet can help you figure out all the costs of
owning the property. Use a housing calculator like financial
services company Fidelity's (here)
to figure out what you can afford.
"Only take on buying a home if it's something you have ample
funds for," said personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi.
PROTECT YOUR ASSETS
When you are buying a property alone it becomes even more
important that you have adequate insurance coverage. That
includes life, disability as well as healthcare insurance.
You might also want to look into setting up a trust so that
the proceeds from your insurance policies go to your independent
beneficiary if something happens to you.
"All the responsibility lies on you," said Chantel Bonneau,
wealth management adviser at Northwestern Mutual. "So it's even
more important that you protect your income, which is your
biggest asset."
If you get married, you can also look into shielding your
home in the event of a divorce with a prenuptial agreement.
Another option? Keep your property entirely in your name, said
Torabi.
CONSULT EXPERTS AND TAKE YOUR TIME
Since buying a home is one of the biggest financial
decisions most people make, it is a good idea to work with a
real estate agent and consult with a financial adviser. Do your
research and take your time.
That's exactly what Lorenzo did. The process of finding and
buying the condo, which was priced in the $300,000-range, took
about four months. She went through several offers before
finding the right place.
"It's a demanding process that requires a lot of critical
thinking," Lorenzo said. "You can only grow from the
experience."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Alan Crosby)