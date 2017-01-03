(Repeats with no change to text)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Women's
rights face enormous challenges worldwide in 2017 with
campaigners expecting fights to keep health clinics open, to
save programs preventing unwanted pregnancies and to enforce
laws protecting women from violence.
Globally, women's rights are in the crosshairs of rising
isolationism and right-wing politics in Western Europe and the
United States, where President-elect Donald Trump has promised
to unravel an array of beneficial policies.
"There are major challenges facing women's rights coming up,
not the least of which is a global cultural understanding ...
that women are in essence second-class citizens," said Tarah
Demant of Amnesty International USA.
"This is a global phenomenon," said Demant, senior director
of Amnesty's identity and discrimination unit. "We are really
worried."
Here are some of the biggest challenges to women's rights in
2017:
* Global access to abortion and contraception
A threat to abortion access is the likely reinstatement of
the so-called global gag rule under the Trump administration.
First imposed under former President Ronald Reagan, the rule
prohibits groups getting U.S. aid abroad from providing
abortions or counseling patients about abortions, even if their
funds for those activities come from other sources.
The rule was lifted by President Barack Obama in 2009 but
can be reinstated with the stroke of a pen.
Under the gag rule, many groups turned down U.S. aid,
leaving them short of money for health services from cancer
screenings to flu shots, advocates say.
The United States also could pull funding from the United
Nations Population Fund, which provides access to reproductive
health services but does not fund or support abortion.
* Keeping women's organizations operating globally
Women's groups work around the world on such issues as
divorce rights, gender wage gaps and child marriage, often
operating in hostile environments on shoestring budgets.
Several countries have enacted laws pressuring such groups
by making them register as foreign agents if they get funding
from international donors, said Janet Walsh, acting director of
women's rights division at Human Rights Watch.
At the same time, funding from U.S. government sources is
likely to shrink, she said.
"I'm afraid for those who take a stand for women's rights,
that their security and their ability to register and operate as
organizations will be undercut," she said.
* Violence against women
One in three women has experienced physical or sexual
violence, most commonly inflicted by a partner, statistics show.
An estimated one in five will become a victim of rape or
attempted rape, according to the United Nations, and high rates
of femicide and domestic abuse grip many countries.
"Violence against women is a human rights crisis. It is a
health crisis. It is a cultural crisis," said Amnesty's Demant.
* Loss of United States as leader in women's rights
The U.S. government has in recent years played a key role in
promoting and supporting women's rights, especially helping draw
up global development goals approved by the United Nations, one
of which calls for gender equality by 2030.
"We fear a rollback on international agreements on women's
rights and a rollback of commitments by governments on women's
rights," said Francoise Girard, president of the International
Women's Health Coalition (IWHC).
The IWHC intends to press governments not to cave to U.S.
pressure to backpedal on women's rights, a strategy used during
the administration of U.S. President George W. Bush that also
sought to undermine women's rights, she said.
"Governments didn't like to be bullied," she said.
* Abortion rights in the United States.
Anti-abortion advocates want to repeal Roe v Wade, the 1972
Supreme Court decision making abortion legal.
Trump will have an opportunity to name one or more justices
to the highest court and has vowed they will be abortion
opponents.
In the meantime, state laws are chipping away at abortion
rights.
Texas lawmakers approved a law requiring burial of aborted
fetal tissue, a measure estimated to cost hundreds of dollars
per procedure, and Ohio signed into law a ban on abortions after
20 weeks.
"The number of abortions never goes down very much,
regardless of the law," said Terry O'Neill, president of the
National Organization for Women. "What does go down is the
safety and affordability of abortions."
* Access to contraception in the United States
Trump has said he would appeal some or all of the Affordable
Care Act, which has provided 25 million previously uninsured
Americans with health coverage.
Known as Obamacare, it pays for most birth control methods
for women.
"That funding, by enabling women to avoid unintended
pregnancies, saves the federal government a ton of money that
they would otherwise have to pay for medical care, pregnancy
care, childcare etc.," said Ann Starrs, head of the Guttmacher
Institute, a leading reproductive rights group.
* Defunding of Planned Parenthood
Defunding Planned Parenthood, which runs about 650 women's
health centers nationwide, was a battle cry of Trump during the
presidential campaign and a favorite cause of Vice
President-elect Mike Pence.
Planned Parenthood relies on public funding for at least
half its revenue, much of it from the Medicaid health insurance
program for the poor.
Congress also could stop funding Title X programs that
provide family planning services to low-income women and from an
array of teen pregnancy prevention programs.
"To eliminate them as a provider either through Medicaid or
the Title X family planning programs would leave millions of
people in this country without regular health care," said
Gretchen Borchelt, vice president for reproductive rights and
health at the National Women's Law Center.
