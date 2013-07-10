South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka waves to journalists outside the Presidential office in Cape Town, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations named former South African deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to head the gender equality body U.N. Women on Wednesday, after former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet stepped down to pursue another presidential bid.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, 57, was deputy president of South Africa under Thabo Mbeki between 2005 and 2008. Bachelet stepped down in March from U.N. Women, a body for gender equality and the empowerment of women created in 2010.

"Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka brings to this position a wealth of experience in advocating for women's issues, with a combination of strategic leadership, consensus building and hands-on management experience," U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky said.

