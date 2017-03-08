RIYADH, March 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In Saudi
Arabia, a group of women are preparing an unusual event to mark
International Women's Day - a campaign to highlight the changing
role and economic potential of women in the deeply conservative
Islamic kingdom.
Saudi Arabia is well known as the world's most
gender-segregated nation, where women live under the supervision
of a male guardian, cannot drive, and in public must wear
head-to-toe black garments.
But since 2011 when the late King Abdullah declared women
could join the government advisory Shura Council, the situation
for women has started to change in line with moves to diversify
the economy, get more women working, and cut reliance on oil.
Women can now work in certain retail and hospitality jobs
and were allowed to compete in the Olympics for the first time
in 2012. Last year a new women's section was set up at the
sports authority and this year the Saudi Stock Exchange
appointed its first female chair, Sarah al-Suhaimi.
In light of the changes, Alwaleed Philanthropies, a charity
aiming to help empower women, is running a conference on March
11, creating a website, and planning other initiatives under the
banner "Saudi Women Can" to promote women's evolving role.
"It is the right time ... we are more aware of the
importance of women's participation in jobs, in different
sectors," Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, secretary general
of Alwaleed Philanthropies, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Women have achieved a lot in our country and we are very
proud of this, achievements the outside community does not know
about. Like any other country we have obstacles, we acknowledge
that ... but we are doing our best to make it better."
SLOW PACE OF REFORMS
While changes are emerging, many are impatient to speed up
the pace of reforms which are promoted as important for the
economy rather than emancipation, with proponents wary of
pushback from the country's hardline religious establishment.
Saudi Arabia is ranked 141 out of 144 countries in the
Global Gender Gap 2016, an annual report by the World Economic
Forum which measures how women fare in areas such as economic
and political participation, health, and education.
Critics say the guardianship policy is the root of most the
problems as women need approval from a man to travel, study and
get some health treatments. A state policy of gender segregation
between unrelated men and women is rigorously enforced.
But Salma Al Rashid, chief programme officer at the Al Nahda
Philanthropic Society for Women, said there had been significant
change in the past 18 months in line with economic shifts.
The government's Vision 2030 released last April was deemed
encouraging by committing to develop women's talents to enable
them to play a greater role in the economy with a target to lift
women in the workforce to 30 percent by 2030 from 22 percent.
Last year prominent Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal called
for an end to the driving ban as an economic necessity so women
can get to work as many cannot afford to pay drivers.
"Things are changing so fast, little things here and there
... but there is still a lot of work to do on cultural attitudes
and at the policy level," said Rashid.
"If women are just at home it's a cost to the family and to
the country so a big part of this is an economic drive but it is
also down to globalisation (via both travel and social media)."
While the changes are welcomed by many, experts cautioned
that optimism should be tempered.
Peter Salisbury, senior research fellow in the Middle East
and North Africa programme at think-tank Chatham House, said the
changes and more open discussions were mainly benefiting one
group, the educated elite, many of whom spent time abroad.
But he said the moderately educated, lower middle class
families were the ones feeling the pinch of women not working.
The biggest threat to women's progress? Men, he said.
"You could get to a situation where you get a backlash from
less well educated, less able men, who feel entitled to a job
and who resort to a claim on societal tradition and join with
the religious establishment to block women's progress," he said.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith @BeeGoldsmith, Editing by Ros
Russell.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)