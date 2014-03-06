* Commission figures show deepening high-tech skills
shortage
* More women in the sector is 'an economic imperative'
BRUSSELS, March 6 A lack of women in high-tech
jobs is costing the European Union billions of euros, the bloc's
technology Commissioner Neelie Kroes said on Thursday, starting
a campaign to attract women into a sector that faces a deepening
skills shortage.
Only nine in 100 European app developers are women and women
make up less than 30 percent of Europe's information and
communications technology (ICT) workforce, according to figures
from the Commission, the EU executive.
If the sector's skills shortage continues it will undermine
European competitiveness, Kroes said. Solving it would ease the
EU unemployment problem.
Figures released by the Commission on Thursday showed the
European ICT sector had more than 400,000 job vacancies in
February, a figure the EU executive predicts will rise to more
than 500,000 in 2015 and more than 900,000 in 2020.
But the number studying technology at university is stable
for men and falling for women.
"Attracting more women to tech careers is an economic
imperative," Neelie Kroes said of the initiative, launched as
part of Saturday's International Women's Day.
"If women held digital jobs as frequently as men, the
European GDP could be boosted annually by around 9 billion euros
($12 billion)," she said, quoting a new study carried out by the
Commission.
In the high-tech sector, women are particularly
under-represented at management level. The percentage of women
bosses is 19.2 percent compared with 45.2 percent in other
sectors.
The research found that organisations that seek to nurture
women in management achieve a 35 percent higher return on equity
and 34 percent better return to shareholders than comparable
organisations without a policy on inclusion.
The Commission's campaign seeks to encourage young women to
study and pursue technology careers by celebrating role models
and online videos of the sector's most inspiring women.
"ICT is no longer for the geeky few - it is cool, and it is
the future!" Kroes said in a Twitter message.
($1 = 0.7278 euros)
