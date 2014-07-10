July 10 The Church of England has sold its
indirect stake in Wonga, ending its association with the
high-interest online lender that came under scrutiny for sending
customers bogus letters.
The indirect investment exposure to Wonga in the church's
venture capital portfolio had been removed, the commissioners
who manage the church's investment portfolio said on Thursday in
an emailed statement.(bit.ly/1rckXop)
They are pegging the value of the investment at considerably
less than 0.01 percent of the worth of Britain's biggest payday
lender. Wonga made a profit of 62.5 million pounds in 2012.
In January, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby
pledged to drive Britain's payday lenders out of business by
supporting credit unions as an alternative.
Britain's financial watchdog in June ordered Wonga to pay
2.6 million pounds ($4.4 million) in compensation to 45,000
customers for sending them fraudulent letters from non-existent
law firms threatening legal action.
"The Church Commissioners no longer have any financial or
any other interest in Wonga," the commissioners said in the
statement.
They said the church had not made any profit from the
exposure, with them valuing the investment in Wonga at less than
100,000 pounds ($170,200). The Church Commissioners manage
investments worth about 6.1 billion pounds.
The church had last July admitted that funds it held in its
venture capital portfolio included an investment in one of the
online lender's financial backers.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; editing by Gunna
Dickson)