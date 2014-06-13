LONDON, June 13 British payday lender Wonga said
its co-founder Errol Damelin had quit as a director of the
company, just seven months after stepping down as chief
executive.
Wonga is one of the biggest short-term lenders in Britain
and has come under fire, along with the industry as a whole, for
the high level of interest rates it charges.
Its rates can equate to as much as 5,853 percent a year,
though its loans are only supposed to be held for a short period
of time, often to provide funds for someone until they are paid.
Britain's financial regulator is planning to impose tougher
rules on the industry.
Wonga said on Friday Damelin, who co-founded the company in
2006, had indicated in November he wanted to begin an orderly
exit from the firm so he could start working on new business
ventures. He stepped aside as chief executive at that time and
became chairman.
"He is now happy that the migration to a senior team suited
to running a large and regulated financial services business is
well underway and sufficiently advanced for him to step aside,"
Wonga said in a statement.
Wonga said last week its CEO Niall Wass, who took over from
Damelin in November, was quitting to take a position with
another company.
