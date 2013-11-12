BRIEF-Foris makes voluntary public purchase offer for own shares
* Acceptance period runs from thursday, April 13, 2017 until Thursday, 4 May 2017
LONDON Nov 12 UK-based payday lender Wonga said on Tuesday its co-founder and chief executive Errol Damelin is stepping back from the day-to-day running of the business and will be replaced as CEO by chief operating officer, Niall Wass.
Damelin will become chairman of Wonga, one of the biggest short-term lenders in Britain, which has attracted criticism for its sky high interest rates.
"These changes will free up my time to focus on where Wonga should be heading in the next decade, as we continue to develop as an international digital finance business," Damelin said.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Acceptance period runs from thursday, April 13, 2017 until Thursday, 4 May 2017
BEIJING, April 11 China, Brazil, India and South Africa have urged industrialised nations to honour the financial commitments made in Paris in 2015 to help developing countries fight against global climate change, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.