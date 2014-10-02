BRIEF-Muthoot Capital Services March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 111.2 million rupees versus 68.7 million rupees year ago
LONDON Oct 2 UK short-term lender Wonga is writing off the outstanding debt for about 330,000 customers who are in arrears of 30 days or more, following intervention by Britain's regulator to make it change its lending practices.
The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday Wonga had entered into a voluntary requirement with the regulator to immediately make the changes.
Wonga said it was making significant changes to its lending criteria that will mean it accepts "significantly fewer" loan applications and will mean some existing customers would no longer be able to borrow from it. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Clare Hutchison)
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.