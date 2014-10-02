BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings lists shares following conversion of convertible bonds
* Aroundtown Property Holdings to list 25,649,374 new shares as of April 19 following the conversion of unlisted convertible bonds
JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 A crackdown by British regulators on payday lender Wonga will have no direct impact on the company's business in South Africa, a spokeswoman for the lender's South African unit said on Thursday.
"All South African customers will need to repay any outstanding loans that they may have," Debbie Sharwood said in a statement, adding Wonga was continuing to tighten its lending criteria in Africa's most advanced economy.
Wonga is writing off the debt of 330,000 customers worth about $356 million after being forced to overhaul its lending practices by Britain's financial regulator. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
April 18 Hong Kong stocks closed at a one-month low after posting their biggest percentage drop in four months, as investors returning from their holiday break had their first chance to react to escalating tensions over North Korea.