LONDON Feb 24 Britain's biggest payday lender
Wonga Group announced on Tuesday that it would cut 325 jobs, as
the company undergoes a restructuring to focus on its core
business of short-term consumer loans.
The job cuts, to take place over one year at its UK consumer
business, are part of a plan to reduce costs by at least 25
million pounds ($38.61 million) over the next two years. It is
also planning to scrap its small-to-medium enterprise lending
business.
As part of the changes, former chairman and early-stage
investor Robin Klein is stepping down from the group's board.
($1 = 0.6475 pounds)
