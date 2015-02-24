(Adds detail, background, chairman quote)
LONDON Feb 24 Britain's biggest payday lender
Wonga Group is to cut 325 jobs in a restructuring to focus on
its main activity of short-term consumer loans and is also
planning to scrap lending to small businesses.
Pay day lenders such as Wonga grew rapidly in the past few
years on the back of consumers' demand for short-term money, but
now tougher regulation has begun to put pressure on them.
In January, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority moved to
cap interest rates on pay-day loans. The watchdog has also just
ordered the lenders to put details of their loans on at least
one price comparison website to improve transparency.
Wonga's job cuts at its UK consumer business are part of a
plan to reduce costs by at least 25 million pounds ($38.59
million) over the next two years.
Wonga currently employs around 950 people across Britain,
Ireland, South Africa and Israel. As part of the restructuring
plan, the company plans to close its Tel Aviv office by mid-2015
and its Dublin office, which has a workforce of 175, by the
middle of next year.
"Wonga can no longer sustain its high cost base which must
be significantly reduced to reflect our evolving business and
market," Chairman Andy Haste said.
Wonga was hit by a number of scandals last year. In June, it
agreed to pay 2.6 million pounds in compensation to 45,000
customers after sending them bogus letters from non-existent law
firms that threatened legal action. In October, it wrote down
the debt of around 330,000 customers worth about 220 million
pounds after being forced to overhaul its lending practices by
the UK financial regulator.
Payday lenders offer short-term loans to borrowers to tie
them over until they receive their salary.
Wonga had until late last year advertised a representative
annual interest rate of 5,853 percent on its website. Under new
rules this year, payday loans have to be capped at a daily rate
equating to an annual limit of 292 percent.
The company also announced on Tuesday that former chairman
and early-stage investor Robin Klein is stepping down from the
group's board.
($1 = 0.6478 pounds)
