(Company corrected net income rise in second paragraph to 269
pct, not 225 pct)
* 2011 net income 45.8 mln pounds, up 269 percent
* Surge in applications made by mobile phone
* CEO targeting small firms with cashflow problems
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 14 Short-term loan provider
Wonga.com more than trebled its earnings last year, benefiting
from a surge in applications by cash-strapped Britons, many of
whom have had difficulty obtaining short-term credit from
mainstream banks.
Net income rose 269 percent to 45.8 million pounds ($74
million) with revenue growing at the same rate to 185 million
pounds, the company said on Sunday.
Wonga offers individuals short-term loans of up to 1,000
pounds, which are intended as an alternative to traditional
lines of credit such as credit cards and personal loans, and as
a means of avoiding unauthorised bank overdrafts.
The number of loans provided in 2011 quadrupled to nearly
2.5 million, meaning Wonga has now provided more than 6 million
loans since its launch in 2007.
The firm has faced accusations that its annual percentage
rate (APR lending rate), listed on Wonga.com as 4,214 percent,
takes advantage of the financially vulnerable.
In an interview with Reuters, chief executive and founder
Errol Damelin said the criticism was unjust because the loans
were not meant to be taken out on a long-term basis.
"It is not about the desperation of customers. We reject
about 60 percent of applicants. This is about a service that is
important to people because people do run out of cash from time
to time. That is the reality of the world and it is about
delivering it in a way that people like," Damelin said.
Wonga, which guarantees borrowers will receive their money
within 15 minutes of approval, said 10 times more customers had
taken out loans via their mobile phones in 2011 and nearly 1,000
people were downloading a Wonga iPhone app every day.
The company launched a credit service for small businesses
in May and Damelin said it was hoping to fill a gap in the
market from a lack of lending by mainstream banks which are
shrinking their balance sheets to meet regulatory requirements.
Wonga is offering loans of 3,000-10,000 pounds to companies
for period from one week to 52 weeks.
"Very often for small businesses that is all that is needed
but they need it quickly. Most small businesses go to the wall
because of cash flow problems not P&L problems," Damelin said.
($1 = 0.6205 pound)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)