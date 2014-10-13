JOHANNESBURG Oct 13 The chief executive of the
South African unit of Britain's Wonga has stepped down, a
spokeswoman said on Monday, becoming the latest high-profile
departure from the payday lender.
Kevin Hurwitz, who launched Wonga in South Africa two years
ago, resigned at the end of September to pursue other
opportunities, spokeswoman Debbie Sharwood said, confirming
local media reports over the weekend.
Hurwitz will remain with the company in a part-time advisory
role, Sharwood said, adding it was looking for a replacement.
A friend of founder Errol Damelin, Hurwitz oversaw Wonga's
rapid growth in South Africa, telling Reuters last year its
expansion was "beyond expectations" and that it was extending
tens of thousands of loans a month.
But the company also ran afoul of regulators. In July, South
Africa's credit regulator ordered Wonga to improve its
compliance after finding it did not verify the income of
customers.
Britain's financial regulator this month forced the company
to overhaul its lending practices, leading it to write off the
debt of around 330,000 UK customers worth about $356 million.
The British company's chairman, Andy Haste, has vowed to
reform its strategy. Haste, the former head of RSA Insurance
Group, joined in July, following the departure of chief
executive Niall Wass.
Wass quit just months after taking on the role from founder
Damelin. Damelin had remained on as a director until June this
year, when he left Wonga.
