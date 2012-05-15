LONDON May 15 British short-term loans provider
Wonga said it had chosen South Africa for its first step in
international expansion after trials showed the country's
consumers liked its online service.
Wonga provides short-term loans online to tide customers
over until payday. It said it would offer loans of between 100
rand and 2,000 rand ($12-$240) for periods of up to a month to
South African customers.
The company, which launched in Britain in 2007 and recently
added a Wonga for Business Service, is the market leader for
short-term unsecured loans that can only be obtained online.
Its automated risk assessment technology gives consumers
instant decisions on loan applications, along with the total
they will have to pay back displayed on screen.