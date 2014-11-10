LONDON Nov 10 UK's Woodford Investment
Management said on Monday it added Babcock International
to its fund's portfolio in October.
The fund firm, run by one of Britain's most high-profile
fund managers, Neil Woodford, held 0.47 percent of its 3.37
billion pound ($5.36 billion) assets in the shares of the
engineering firm at the end of last month, according to the
fund's factsheet.
"Babcock has a substantial forward order book, good earnings
visibility through long-term contracts and looks well positioned
to deliver sustainable long-term growth in shareholder returns,"
the firm said in a blog post.
(1 US dollar = 0.6289 British pound)
