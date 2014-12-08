LONDON Dec 8 Woodford Investment Management,
run by 'star' manager Neil Woodford, said on Monday it was
"increasingly supportive" of a possible move by BT to buy
mobile phone assets in Britain.
The telecoms company is the fifth-biggest fund holding in
Woodford's 3.74 billion pound ($5.83 billion) CF Woodford Equity
Income fund, at 5.82 percent, which valued it at 218 million
pounds at the end of November.
In a statement on its website detailing the funds's activity
in November, the company said BT had been the biggest
contributor to its performance after it confirmed it was
considering buying a mobile network operator.
"Whilst we were initially sceptical about this plan, after
some consideration we find ourselves increasingly supportive of
the prospect of an acquisition of mobile assets," the company
said.
"The risk of not doing a deal might actually undermine BT's
current position and, if a deal were completed, the company
would be well-placed to take advantage of the 'quad-play'
opportunity, delivering combined broadband, fixed line, TV and
mobile services to its customers."
The company also said it had bought into Breedon Aggregates
in November and it accounted for 0.56 percent of the
fund by end-November.
"This is a business we have known for several years and it
looks well-placed to participate in and benefit from
consolidation in the UK's aggregates industry," the company
said.
"It has a strong management team with a proven track record
of creating shareholder value through sensible acquisition
activity."
($1 = 0.6416 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar; editing by
Carolyn Cohn)