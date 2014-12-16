LONDON Dec 16 Woodford Investment Management said on Tuesday it supported BT's proposed near-$20 billion takeover of mobile firm EE, saying it gave the firm an opportunity to become a leading player in the quad-play market.

The firm had said earlier in December it was becoming increasingly supportive of a potential deal.

It said on Tuesday it had "concluded that an accelerated move into mobile makes a lot of sense... Free cash flow prospects should ultimately be far more robust from the enlarged entity, less reliant on price increases and cost rationalisation, with the focus moving to meaningful growth from a cross-selling strategy.

"This should result in more management control and less susceptibility to price-based competition in the fixed-line market," it added.

Woodford, a top-20 investor in BT, said in a blog posting on its website that there were substantial cost synergies, particularly in areas such as IT, back office and procurement.

It added that the management team of BT had "done a great job" for shareholders and it was "very confident" in the firm's long-term prospects.

Woodford's 3.74 billion pound ($5.87 billion) CF Woodford Equity Income Fund had about 218 million pounds invested in BT at the end of November, making it one of the fund's top-5 bets, according to the fund's factsheet.

BT said after the market closed on Monday that it had entered into exclusive talks with the owners of EE, Orange and Deutsche Telekom. ($1 = 0.6368 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)