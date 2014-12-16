LONDON Dec 16 Woodford Investment Management
said on Tuesday it supported BT's proposed near-$20
billion takeover of mobile firm EE, saying it gave the firm an
opportunity to become a leading player in the quad-play market.
The firm had said earlier in December it was becoming
increasingly supportive of a potential deal.
It said on Tuesday it had "concluded that an accelerated
move into mobile makes a lot of sense... Free cash flow
prospects should ultimately be far more robust from the enlarged
entity, less reliant on price increases and cost
rationalisation, with the focus moving to meaningful growth from
a cross-selling strategy.
"This should result in more management control and less
susceptibility to price-based competition in the fixed-line
market," it added.
Woodford, a top-20 investor in BT, said in a blog posting on
its website that there were substantial cost synergies,
particularly in areas such as IT, back office and procurement.
It added that the management team of BT had "done a great
job" for shareholders and it was "very confident" in the firm's
long-term prospects.
Woodford's 3.74 billion pound ($5.87 billion) CF Woodford
Equity Income Fund had about 218 million pounds invested in BT
at the end of November, making it one of the fund's top-5 bets,
according to the fund's factsheet.
BT said after the market closed on Monday that it had
entered into exclusive talks with the owners of EE, Orange
and Deutsche Telekom.
($1 = 0.6368 British Pounds)
