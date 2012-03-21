LONDON, March 21 Michael Woodford, the former
Olympus CEO who blew the whistle on one of Japan's most
high-profile frauds, added the title of "boldest business person
of the year" to his list of awards for unearthing the $1.7
billion accounting scandal.
Woodford, a rare foreign CEO in Japan who was fired last
October after questioning a series of murky acquisitions and
fees, received his latest accolade at the Financial Times
ArcelorMittal Boldness in Business Awards on Tuesday evening.
"If there was one person who captured the spirit of boldness
in business in 2011, it was Michael Woodford at Olympus," said
FT editor Lionel Barber.
Armed with a laptop, a clutch of documents and a tale of
intrigue, 51-year-old Woodford alerted prosecutors and
journalists around the world to a scandal that has seen seven
arrested and which sent Olympus's stock plunging 80 percent.
Woodford is one of the few business people to have received
awards from almost all major British newspapers. He has been
named "Briton of the Year" by The Telegraph and "Business Person
of the Year" by The Times, The Independent and The Sun.
The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the
international anti-fraud organisation, has also awarded him its
2012 Cliff Robertson Sentinel Award for whistleblowing.
Woodford is penning an English language memoir of his
experiences - to be published by Penguin around October and
currently entitled "Exposure" - and is collaborating on a
Japanese language book, due to hit bookshelves next month.
Penguin Books UK's editorial director Joel Rickett has
bought the world English language rights jointly with Adrian
Zackheim at Penguin USA.
In Japan, according to Woodford's UK literary agents
Conville & Walsh, rights to the book were sold at auction for a
high six-figure dollar figure. It will be published by Hiroshi
Hayakawa at Hayakawa Publishing, with Hamish MacAskill of the
English Agency in Tokyo acting as co-agent.