LONDON May 24 Michael Woodford, the ousted
Olympus CEO, will next Monday bring his lawsuit for
unfair dismissal for whistleblowing and discrimination against
his former Japanese employer, in a case that could yield a
record payout.
Woodford, who declined to comment ahead of the court
hearing, is expected to sue for up to 10 years' lost salary in a
multi-million pound claim - unless the camera-to-endoscope maker
offers an acceptable settlement.
Few legal experts believe Olympus, which is struggling to
draw a line under one of Japan's worst corporate scandals, has
much to gain from the five-day hearing that will throw the
spotlight back onto a $1.7 billion fraud.
"Interestingly, two-thirds of such claims are settled or
withdrawn before the tribunal makes a judgment," noted Jo
Keddie, a partner at law firm Winckworth Sherwood, adding that
the highest UK award to date has been around 3.8 million pounds
($5.97 million).
By bringing a claim on the grounds of whistleblowing and
discrimination in the employment tribunal in east London,
Woodford's damages are unlimited, depending on whether he is
likely ever to regain a career at global CEO level again.
Woodford was unanimously dismissed by the Olympus board
last October, two weeks into the job as CEO, after persistently
demanding answers from top executives about a string of obscure
and hefty payments linked to acquisitions.
After the board decision to fire its first non-Japanese CEO,
made during a meeting at which he was not allowed to speak,
Woodford says he was told to vacate his Tokyo apartment, return
his laptops and telephones and take the bus to the airport.
Olympus said Woodford was sacked because the 30-year company
veteran failed to understand its management style and Japanese
culture. But over the following weeks, regulators uncovered an
accounting fraud stretching back over more than a decade.
Armed with a damning and high-level independent panel report
slating "rotten" Olympus bosses as well as a report from auditor
PwC - and against the backdrop of a clutch of arrests
and an international investigation by U.S., Japanese and UK
prosecutors - Woodford might appear to have a strong case.
But he first needs to show it can be heard in Britain.
"The tribunal will be carefully scrutinising where Mr
Woodford was contractually employed and whether he was
considered to be working in the UK at the time of his
dismissal," Keddie noted.
"There is likely to be a forensic examination of the time
spent by Mr Woodford in the UK and the scope of Olympus's UK
business activities."
Woodford, who was Olympus's president for six months before
also being handed the CEO role last October, has spent much of
his career in Britain, where he owns an apartment in London and
a home near Olympus's UK headquarters in Southend, southeastern
England.
His Spanish wife Nuncy teaches locally in Southend and his
two children attended nearby schools.
If the case is thrown out on jurisdiction grounds Woodford -
who plans to publish an English book about experiences he has
likened to a thriller by U.S. author John Grisham - can still
bring a defamation suit in the High Court.