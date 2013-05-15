LONDON May 15 British energy services company
John Wood Group said delays in its gas turbines division
should recover by the end of the year to allow the group to meet
forecast growth of 15 percent for 2013.
The company, which designs, builds and maintains oil and gas
facilities and pipelines, said its gas turbines producing
division, Wood Group GTS, was currently behind schedule due to
delays to engine overhauls but is expected to recover over the
rest of the year.
The engineering division and Wood Group PSN - which offers
services to brownfield energy projects - were performing in line
with expectations, the company said on Wednesday, with growth
coming from the North Sea and shale in the United States.
Wood Group said it expected about 15 percent EBITA growth in
2013. European peers such as Norway's Aker Solutions
and Italy's Saipem both issued profit warnings earlier
this year.