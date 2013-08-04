American Gary Woodland fired a seven-under 65 on Saturday to surge seven points clear of the field heading into the final round of the Reno-Tahoe Open, the PGA Tour's only event using the Stableford scoring system.

Woodland, who began one shot back of Argentine overnight leader Andres Romero, was off to a flying start with an eagle at the par-five second and piled up six birdies against a lone bogey for a three-round total of 37 points.

Under the modified Stableford system, points are awarded on each hole for being under-par, with birdies earning a player two points and eagles five.

A bogey costs a player one point, double bogeys and worse three points. No points are won or lost with par.

American Brendan Steele rocketed into contention with a sensational back nine at the Reno's Montreux Golf and Country Club that included six birdies and an eagle at the par five 18th for a 65. That was good enough for the day's best score of 17 points and a three-day tally of 30.

American David Mathis sits alone in third one back on 29 points after a third round 67 but Romero fell 10 points behind the leader after laboring to an one-under 71.

Romero had a stumbling start with bogeys at the fifth and seventh but hit back with three birdies before signing off with a bogey-birdie-par finish.

South Korea's Charlie Wi finds himself alone in fifth 12 points back of the leader after a 70. American Dickie Pride was one point further adrift after carding a 67 boasting an eagle at the 18th.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ian Ransom)