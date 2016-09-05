By Sonali Paul
| MELBOURNE, Sept 5
MELBOURNE, Sept 5 Woodside Petroleum
has agreed to buy half of BHP Billiton's stake
in the Scarborough area gas fields off Western Australia for
$400 million, in a move that could help speed a decision to
develop the long delayed project.
The sale fits with BHP's effort to shift its petroleum focus
to the United States and more on oil, while boosting Woodside's
resources without any exploration spending at a time when weak
oil and gas prices have dented earnings.
Scarborough has been stuck on the drawing board since its
discovery in 1979. BHP and operator ExxonMobil Corp,
whose lease was extended last year to 2020, have been looking at
a $10 billion floating liquefied natural gas project.
The remote fields are seen as one of the best options for
supplying gas to the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas
(LNG) plant, Australia's oldest and biggest, when its existing
fields start to run out of gas in the next decade.
The deal helps align the interests of the Scarborough
project and North West Shelf LNG, with Woodside and BHP
stakeholders in both.
"This deal is a big step to help begin to bring the JVs into
alignment for a resource that has been left undeveloped for
decades," said Saul Kavonic, an analyst at consultants Wood
Mackenzie.
Woodside will pay BHP $250 million up front for a 25 percent
stake in the Scarborough field and 50 percent stakes in
neighbouring fields, which Woodside will operate, plus $150
million when a final investment decision is made to develop the
fields.
BHP and Woodside declined to comment on whether Woodside had
sought to buy BHP's entire stake.
Woodside said it supports the Scarborough partners' studies
on a floating LNG project.
"If the Scarborough JV elects to look at other development
options, including an onshore tieback via Woodside operated
infrastructure, then Woodside would offer its support in
understanding these opportunities," Chief Executive Peter
Coleman said in an emailed statement.
With depressed LNG prices having led to projects like
Woodside's Browse floating LNG being shelved, Woodmac's Kavonic
said the trend is toward developing gas resources using existing
infrastructure, rather than building new plants.
"These fields are amongst our leading candidates for North
West Shelf backfill and the last remaining large viable
discoveries in the Carnarvon basin," Kavonic said.
A final investment decision would have to be made by 2019 in
order for Scarborough to meet North West Shelf LNG's gas needs
around 2025, he said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)