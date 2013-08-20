MELBOURNE/PERTH Aug 20 Woodside Petroleum Ltd
has called for the construction of a floating liquefied
natural gas plant to develop the Browse gas fields off Western
Australia, rather than an onshore plant, to help beat high
labour and construction costs.
Woodside, which has previously indicated a preference for
the floating LNG option, scrapped a $45 billion onshore proposal
in April, and the recommendation may mark a new era of focus on
offshore LNG projects in Australia.
With around $190 billion worth of LNG developments under way
in Australia, LNG developers have warned that soaring costs will
inhibit the development of new projects as the country faces
increasing competition from North America and East Africa.
Royal Dutch Shell is already expected to bring the
world's first floating LNG plant, Prelude LNG, online in waters
off northwestern Australia before 2017.
"The question is whether there will be any more onshore
greenfield developments ... it does mark quite a distinct shift
if we're talking about the next set of projects being offshore
floating developments," said Chris Graham, an analyst with Wood
Mackenzie in Perth.
It may cost 20-25 percent less to build gigantic floating
barges to liquefy natural gas close to offshore wells, rather
than pipe the hydrocarbon to a similar facility on dry land,
according to analysts at Bernstein.
But an offshore plant faces opposition in Western Australia,
where the state government is concerned it will create fewer
jobs and reap much smaller benefits for the local economy.
Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman said on Tuesday that
following a review of alternatives, including a pipeline to the
North West Shelf LNG facilities and another onshore option, the
company had decided to recommend floating LNG to its partners.
"Through this review, a compelling case has emerged for
floating LNG as the best option for early commercialisation of
the world-class Browse resource," he said.
Woodside has already signed on Shell, a joint venture
partner and considered to be the global front-runner in floating
LNG technology, to develop the field, but has yet to specify the
size of any floating LNG development.
STILL HURDLES
The Browse LNG development still faces significant
challenges, especially from the Western Australian government,
which holds some of the retention leases underlying the field.
The Australian federal government, which also hold retention
leases for the gas field, has indicated support for Woodside's
intentions to develop Browse.
In addition, Woodside has yet to get its joint venture
partners in the development to sign off on the floating LNG
development.
The company said in April that it would take at least two
years to make a final investment decision on an alternative
plan.
Woodside owns a 31 percent stake in Browse, alongside
partners Shell, BP Plc, PetroChina, Mitsui &
Co and Mitsubishi Corp.