MELBOURNE Dec 13 Australia's resource minister did not rule out extending the December 2012 deadline that Woodside Petroleum and its partners face to make a final investment decision on developing the Browse offshore gas project.

Woodside faces losing the license on the massive project if it misses the governement-imposed deadline but there has been speculation in the past few weeks that a decision may be delayed until 2013.

Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said there is no question that Browse is commercially feasible and left the door open to extending the deadline.

"I'll wait and see what comes at the end of this process," he told reporters, when asked if he would be willing to extend the deadline. (Reporting by Sonali Paul)