MELBOURNE Dec 19 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Monday it may need to delay a final investment decision on the Browse liquefied natural gas project by nearly a year to the first half of 2013.

It said the Browse Basin partners plan to seek an extension to lease terms, which currently require them to make a final investment decision by mid-2012.

Woodside owns 50 percent of Browse, which is estimated to hold about 13.3 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas. Its partners are BP, Chevron, BHP Billiton and Royal Dutch Shell.