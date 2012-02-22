SYDNEY/BEIJING Feb 22 China National Petroleum Corp and Japan's Osaka Gas Co are among bidders for a minority stake in Woodside Petroleum's Browse LNG project in northwest coast of Australia, sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Other bidders include Taiwan's CPC Corp and Japan's Mitsui & Co, sources have said.

CNPC and Woodside declined comment while Osaka Gas could not be reached for comment immediately. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Aizhu Chen)