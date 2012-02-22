Russia's InterRAO begins arbitration proceedings against Georgia
TBILISI, June 10 Russian energy firm InterRAO has begun arbitration proceedings in Stockholm against Georgia over electricity tariffs, Georgia's deputy energy minister said.
SYDNEY/BEIJING Feb 22 China National Petroleum Corp and Japan's Osaka Gas Co are among bidders for a minority stake in Woodside Petroleum's Browse LNG project in northwest coast of Australia, sources with knowledge of the deal said.
Other bidders include Taiwan's CPC Corp and Japan's Mitsui & Co, sources have said.
CNPC and Woodside declined comment while Osaka Gas could not be reached for comment immediately.
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.