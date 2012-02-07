Feb 7 Australia's Woodside Petroleum has not restarted production from oil fields off the coast of north-western Australia that were shut in response to Tropical Cyclone Iggy, and has instead begun maintenance on the fields.

"Woodside has used this opportunity to undertake maintenance, repairs and testing of systems on the Vincent and Enfield floating production storage and offloading vessels," company spokeswoman Laura Lunt said in an email.

The company's Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert and Hermes oil fields also remained shut, Lunt said.

The other producers affected by the cyclone, Chevron and Apache, restarted their oil fields last week.

Woodside shut the fields in late January. They produced just under 30,000 bpd of oil in 2011, according to Woodside's most recent production report.