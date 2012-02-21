MELBOURNE Feb 22 Woodside Petroleum , Australia's biggest oil and gas company, reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit before one-offs, just below market forecasts, and said it was in talks to line up supply for an expansion of its Pluto LNG project.

Woodside, 24 percent owned by Royal Dutch Shell, has three multi-billion dollar LNG projects it wants to develop and is considering selling down part of its 50 percent holding in the Browse LNG project to cut its share of the costs.

Underlying profit rose to $1.655 billion in 2011 from $1.418 billion a year earlier, compared with a consensus forecast of $1.684 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Woodside maintained its target for 2012 production at 73 to 81 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 17 to 21 mmboe from Pluto. It produced 64.6 mmboe last year.

Woodside's shares have jumped 16 percent so far this year on the back of soaring oil prices, outstripping a 3.4 percent rise in the broader market.