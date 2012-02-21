MELBOURNE Feb 22 Woodside Petroleum
, Australia's biggest oil and gas company, reported a 17
percent rise in annual profit before one-offs, just below market
forecasts, and said it was in talks to line up supply for an
expansion of its Pluto LNG project.
Woodside, 24 percent owned by Royal Dutch Shell,
has three multi-billion dollar LNG projects it wants to develop
and is considering selling down part of its 50 percent holding
in the Browse LNG project to cut its share of the costs.
Underlying profit rose to $1.655 billion in 2011 from $1.418
billion a year earlier, compared with a consensus forecast of
$1.684 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Woodside maintained its target for 2012 production at 73 to
81 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 17 to 21 mmboe
from Pluto. It produced 64.6 mmboe last year.
Woodside's shares have jumped 16 percent so far this year on
the back of soaring oil prices, outstripping a 3.4 percent rise
in the broader market.